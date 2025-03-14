Tips from the public leads to arrest of two drivers

Two drivers were arrested by RCMP NL yesterday for refusing to comply with breath demands that were issued at traffic stops in Glenwood and Chapel’s Cove.

At approximately 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Gander RCMP responded to the report of a suspected impaired driver in Glenwood. The described vehicle was located a short time later entering onto the Trans-Canada Highway. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, a 61-year-old man, refused to provide a roadside breath sample.

Later that evening, shortly before 10:30 p.m. in Chapel’s Cove, Holyrood RCMP responded to the report of a suspicious parked vehicle. Police located the vehicle and spoke to the driver, a 32-year-old man, who refused a roadside breath test and resisted arrest.

Both vehicles were seized and impounded, both drivers issued licence suspensions and each will face criminal charges of refusal.