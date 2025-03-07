Time to change batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms

On Sunday, Standard Time returns to Daylight Savings Time at 2:00 a.m., clocks go ahead by one hour.

It’s a good time to change the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms.

The St. John’s Regional Fire Department says smoke alarms shall be installed in all sleeping rooms, outside each sleeping area and on each level of the dwelling including basements, and carbon monoxide alarms should be installed on each level of the dwelling and outside all sleeping areas.

Family members should know what the alarms sound like and what to do should they go off. If an alarm “chirps” it means the battery is low. When a new battery is installed, push the safety test button to make sure alarms are in proper working condition.

Ensure your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms’ sensitivity by cleaning them monthly.

Smoke alarms over ten years old should be replaced.

Carbon monoxide alarms should be installed whenever oil, propane or wood appliances are being used in the home, or if you have an attached garage.