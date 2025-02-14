Time is running out to take advantage of Canada’s temporary tax break, as the the two-month HST holiday officially comes to an end on Saturday.

The federal government put in place a break on the GST / HST on some essential items from Dec. 14, 2024 to Feb. 15, 2025 in an attempt to offer some financial relief.

For two months now, there has been no sales tax at restaurants, whether you are dining in or taking out. Children’s clothes, as well as some video games, and even some beer and wine has also been included.

It was touted by Ottawa as a tax break to put more money back into the pockets of Canadians, and to help small businesses. However, according to data from Moneris, Canada’s largest payment processor, data shows a four per cent drop in spending, and that the tax break did little to boost consumer spending.