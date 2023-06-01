Thursday’s forecast; watching the fog

Newfoundland Outlook
Thursday will generally see sunny skies across most of the Island and mild, to even downright warm, temperatures. Expect highs in the 20s Central and West! The exception will be for areas near/along the east and northeast coast where the onshore flow will keep readings into the teens. Today will be another day where parts of the Metro, like the East End and downtown and up the Southern Shore, are struggling to hit 10º, while areas inland will see highs into the middle and upper teens.
There will be some showers this afternoon on the Great Northern Peninsula by this evening.
We will also see the fog creeping around the east and northeast shorelines today, which will push inland this evening. Visibility may be quite low at times later tonight into Friday morning. The fog should try and push back offshore on Friday.
In fact, you can already see the fog offshore (in blue) on the map above. That’s the fog that will slowly creep in later today and this evening. Should give some pretty dramatic views from the higher terrain around the city today!
Labrador Outlook
A few showers, and possibly even the odd rumble of thunder, will make their through the Labrdaor today along a cold front. Temperatures will be cooler than the last few days with highs of 5 to 15. The warmest readings will be found in the west.