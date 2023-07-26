Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday across much of the Province

Newfoundland’s Forecast
The showers and thunderstorms we are seeing this evening across a large portion of central and western areas will ease later this evening and overnight. The showers and storms will move northeast and offshore and should be mostly done by midnight. Eastern areas will by dry and eventually mostly clear, and areas of fog may linger for southern shorelines. Lows around 17° across the Island.
NF TONIGHT
Thursday will see a dry and sunny start for most but showers and storms will again fire up over western areas first, and like today, will drift toward central and northeast coast during the afternoon. Eastern areas look to remain dry. Highs will be in the middle to upper 20s east and central, and lower to mid-20s on the West Coast, South Coast, and Great Northern Peninsula.
Friday will see a mostly dry day across the Island, with perhaps a few morning showers on the Avalon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s again. The weather pattern changes a bit Saturday as the jet stream shifts a mean trough over the region. This will bring cooler temperatures and a more active weather pattern for the weekend and next week.
PATTERN CHANGER
Labrador’s Forecast
Rain will be found on the north coast and around Upper Lake Melville overnight. Otherwise expect partly cloudy skies, with showers and storms moving offshore in the south. Lows range from 9° north to 13° or 14° in the west.
Thursday will see a dry start for most, except on the north coast, where rain will be found. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the west and drift to the east throughout the day. Highs range from the mid-teens in the north and west to the lower 20s for Goose Bay and Norman Bay to Lodge Bay area.
The weekend and next week look to remain active over the Big Land, with chances for rain in the forecast and temperatures remaining cool. At this point, there doesn’t look to be any major weather in play.