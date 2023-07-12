Thursday sees sunshine, rain and potentially poor air quality in Labrador

Newfoundland’s Forecast
A weak area of low pressure swirling through the Gulf of St. Lawrence will continue to drive rain across western and southwestern Newfoundland overnight into Thursday. A Rainfall Warning remains in effect through tonight for the Channel-Port aux Basques areas, where the heaviest rainfall is expected.
The heaviest rain will fall in this area overnight into Thursday morning, before tapering to showers Thursday afternoon. Portions of western Newfoundland will also see some rain tonight into Thursday, but amounts will lower north of the southwest coast. As of 6 PM NDT, nearly 40 mm of rain had fallen in the Port aux Basques area. The amounts below are additional amounts, on top of what’s already fallen.
Future radar will time out the rainfall across western sections of the Island from this evening into Thursday. Notice the rain become more showery in nature, and much less widespread during the second half of Thursday.
Temperatures across the Island tonight and tomorrow will generally be into the teens and 20s. We know the rain will persist on the west coast and the southeast coast, while areas east will see more decent weather. Except along southern shorelines, where fog will become dense in some spots within the next 24 hours.
Labrador’s Forecast
A few showers, and possibly some thunderstorms will roll across western Labrador overnight. Otherwise expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the middle to upper teens, except in Labrador West, where the low will be closer to 10°.
Thursday will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies across the Big Land, with highs in the middle to upper 20s. Some areas along the coast will be cooler.
An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for Labrador into Thursday morning. Click here for details.
