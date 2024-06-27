Thursday morning update; unsettled weather across the Province as the weekend nears

Thursday is starting on the dry side for the Island. However, that will not last all day for the West Coast and Southwest Coast and southeastern Labrador. Rain will arrive in those areas this afternoon, while locations farther east on the Island and west in Labrador will see a mix of sun and cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures will seasonable to slightly above normal today.
Thursday
- Sunny with highs in the mid 20s. Rain arrives along the west and southwest coast in the afternoon.
- Cooler in areas of onshore, southwesterly winds
Friday
- Rain likely across the Island
- Highs the mid teens to near 20
Saturday
- Sun and cloud Island-wide
- Highs in the upper teens
Sunday
- Chance of rain on the West Coast, mostly cloudy elsewhere
- Highs in the upper teens to near 20
Canada Day / Memorial Day
- Chance of rain for eastern Newfoundland, while it will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in Central and on the West Coast.
- Highs in the lower 20s
Meanwhile, the weather in the Big Land looks much quieter for the next few days.
Thursday and Friday
- Mostly cloudy
- Rain arrives in the southeast late in the day and become heavy at times this evening. Rain ends early Friday morning.
- Highs near 12
Saturday
- Mostly sunny on the coast, sun and cloud around Upper Lake Melville and a chance of rain in the west
- Highs in the middle teens
Sunday
- Rain likely in the west and along southern areas of the coast
- Highs around 15
Monday
- Partly cloudy with highs in the upper teens