Thursday morning update; bitta’ weather on the go this morning

Good Thursday morning! Most of us are waking up to the low clouds, drizzle, and fog this morning. The Great Northern Peninsula is the exception, along with southern Labrador, where heavy rain continues to fall. I know there is some flooding around the Englee area, and some roads are washed out in the community. For areas of northern and western Labrador, and much of the Island south of the GNP, skies will turn partly cloudy as the morning goes along. Highs will be in the teens to 20 today for a lot of areas. The exception will be in onshore winds, where readings will be colder.
Curiously, we are also seeing thunderstorms (circled) in the image below south of the Avalon and Burin Peninsulas this morning, heading to the north. Since the radar is down, I was able to pick these up on satellite imagery. I will be curious to see if these storms hold together as they approach southern shorelines. If they do, expect periods of heavy rain and frequent thunder and lightning.
The smoke from the fires burning to our west will also arrive over the Island today. Once the skies clear, you will notice the haze. The sunrises and sunsets, when we see them, will be more red than normal. We shouldn’t smell the smoke, but I cannot rule that out completely. I’ll be tracking AQ (air quality) sensors on the Island today to make sure the smoke isn’t impacting our air quality.
Eddie