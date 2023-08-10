Thursday evening’s forecast; rain showers linger into Friday before another round of rain moves in Friday night

Tonight’s Overview
The rain shower activity will continue across much of the Island overnight, while the Northern Peninsula and parts of southern Labrador will see more in the way of rain. Lows will generally be into the teens across NL, with the warmest readings being found on the Island.
Tomorrow’s Overview
Overall Friday is going to be a quiet day across the Province. There will be some scattered showers over eastern areas of the Island early, and on and off showers for the West Coast and GNP through the day. Highs will be in the mid-teens to lower 20s. Labrador will see showers in the southeast, while areas farther north and west will see some sun and highs into the teens.
The Extended
Another area of low pressure will swirl across the Gulf Friday night into early Saturday. This will bring rain to the Island Friday night into Saturday morning, and southern Labrador on Saturday. The rain on the Island will be heavy at times, and there is the risk of thunderstorms late Friday night in the east. Highs Saturday will be in the teens and 20s.
Skies will slowly clear Saturday and that will set us up for a decent Sunday across the Province. Highs into the teens and 20s.