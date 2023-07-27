Thursday Evening’s Forecast | July 27, 2023

The showers (mainly Newfoundland) and thunderstorms (mainly Labrador) that we are seeing this evening across the Province will end over the next few hours. Generally, they will move offshore and the weather will get quieter behind them. Lows in Labrador will be in the teens and single digits, while the Island will see lows in the teens. Expect various amounts of cloud cover.
Friday will see a generally sunny day across much of the Province, with a few showers by the afternoon in Labrador West. There will be an exception… the Burin and Avalon Peninsulas, where rain looks to fall during a good part of the day as low passes to the south. The rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon on the Avlaon, and there is even the risk of thunderstorms. Highs reach the teens to 20s across N.L.
The heaviest rain on Friday looks to fall in the south and east, where upwards of 30 mm is being projected to fall. While some may not want the rain, any amount is needed.
This weekend and next week don’t look overly busy in the weather department… but we will see periods of showers and rain as the weather pattern looks to become a bit more active. Temperatures will be closer to normal levels.