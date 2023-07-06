Thunderstorms early this morning give way to showers this afternoon on the Island; another hot day in Labrador

Some heavy showers and thunderstorms have been moving over the Avalon Peninsula, and some adjacent areas of eastern Newfoundland during the early morning hours of our Thursday. Some of you, like me, were awakened by these storms last night, Here is a 4-hour radar loop showing the storms moving from southwest to northeast.
We are also seeing some areas of heavy rain over portions of western Newfoundland, yet again this morning. The areas of showers are slow-moving and will produce locally significant rainfall amounts. Here is a 4-hour radar loop of the West Coast.
Throughout the rest of the morning and the day, we should see a bit less in the way of the showers activity. However, the showers will be more widespread than yesterday and there will still be the threat of thunderstorms this afternoon. At the moment it looks the best chance of those storms will be through the interior and central parts of the Island. Futurecast shows that well. It also shows that some afternoon showers and possibly thunderstorms will roll into Labrador West.
Temperatures today will not be all that different from yesterday. On the Island, we will range from teens to nearly 20. Areas north will be the coolest due to onshore flow.
Labrador will see highs in the teens to near 30, or higher, today. And the reasoning will be the same. We will see areas of onshore flow on the coast, while inland areas lose the marine influence and are able to achieve significantly warmer temperatures!
Have a great day!
Eddie