Thrive seeking volunteers to help with their organization

Community group Thrive is looking for groups, or individuals, who can help out by cooking meals for the organizations weekly. Thrive offers a wide range of programs, including every Thursday evening, where volunteers cook and serve up food for as many as 50 people. Throughout the week, the group also provides take-out meals for many people who have limited access to nutritious food. now, Thrive is turning to the community for support to help them continue to be able to offer this service. If you are able to drop off food, or help cook on Thursday evenings, you can contact the organization.