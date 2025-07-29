Three vehicles seized on the Northern Peninsula during week-long traffic safety patrol

Police seized three vehicles and issued over two dozen tickets for violations of the Highway Traffic Act during a recent traffic safety campaign on the Northern Peninsula.

Between July 22-25, Traffic Services West patrolled Route 430 and the communities of the Northern Peninsula for excessive speed, impaired operation, unsafe drivers and other traffic violations.

On July 23, officers seized and impounded three vehicles. The first driver, a 37-year-old man, was found to be operating without insurance during a traffic stop along Route 430 in Cormack.

Another driver, a 59-year-old man was suspected of operating while impaired, after he was stopped for driving with a cracked windshield. The man provided a breath sample roadside that was above the provincial limit, but below the criminal threshold for impaired driving. His vehicle was seized and impounded. The man was also ticketed for operating an unregistered vehicle.

A third driver, a 61-year-old man was stopped north of Eddie’s Cove, after police observed him travelling 144 km/hr in a 90 km/hr zone. The driver was ticketed for excessive speeding, his license was suspended, and the vehicle was seized and impounded.

Traffic Services officers issued 21 additional tickets for violations under the Highway Traffic Act, including 11 for speeding.