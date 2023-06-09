Three people arrested in connection with abduction of 14-year-old girl

Three senior citizens have been arrested in connection with the abduction of 14-year-old Melissa Morrell.

Investigators determined that Morell had packed her belongings prior to leaving on Friday, and believed that an unauthorized adult was providing guidance to her to travel across the province, potentially destined for New Brunswick.

Significant resources of the RNC Criminal Investigation Division (CID) were assigned to this missing person investigation involving a vulnerable youth. The RCMP-NL and RCMP-NB provided support to the investigation, including the monitoring of provincial access points.

On the morning of Thursday, June 8, 2023, investigators confirmed that a 72-year-old male from New Brunswick that is known to MORRELL had entered Newfoundland and Labrador at the Port Aux Basques ferry terminal. On Thursday afternoon investigators obtained information that led officers to determine that an abduction had occurred. . It was believed that the 72-year-old male from New Brunswick was seeking MORRELL upon entry into the province. The abductor was not known to police at this stage, but was believed to be known to MORRELL. Investigators engaged RNC Public Communication to initiate an Amber Alert.

An Amber Alert was issued at 6:37 pm on Thursday, June 8, reaching all devices and broadcasts on the island portion of the province.

At 9:55 pm, officers from the RNC and RCMP located the 72-year-old male from New Brunswick in Badger, at which time he was placed under arrest in connection with the abduction investigation.

At 1:15 am on Friday, June 9, 2023, officers attended the area of Bay D’Espoir Highway where they approached a cabin. At this time officers located Melissa MORRELL, an adult female and an adult male. The male and female were taken into custody in connection with the investigation. Officers confirmed MORRELL’s safety and wellbeing. Investigators proceeded to recall the Amber Alert.

As a result of the investigation into this event, the following charges have been filed:

72-year-old male form New Brunswick

Abduction of a person under 16 years old

Luring a child

Conspiracy to commit an abduction

63-year-old female from Milltown

Abduction of a person under 16 years old

Conspiracy to commit and abduction

69-year-old male from Milltown

Abduction of a person under 16 years old

Conspiracy to commit and abduction



In a media release sent overnight, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary stated that 14 year old Melissa Morrell has been located and her safety has been confirmed. Morrell was last seen in St. John’s on June 2.

An Amber Alert, which is no longer in effect, was issued late Thursday afternoon.