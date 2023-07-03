Three people temporarily displaced after their home flooded

Three people in Sally’s Cove have been temporarily displaced after their home was flooded due to heavy rain and a partially blocked culvert. Power was also disconnected for safety reasons. Canadian Red Cross volunteers arranged emergency lodging, meals, transportation and other support for a woman, her adult daughter and granddaughter. The incident happened around 3:00 P.M. on July. 1.
About the AuthorMarykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
Police continue to investigate body discovered in St. John’s harbour; NTV awaiting more informationBy Earl Noble — 2 days ago
Police are investigating after a body was discovered in the waters of St. John’s Harbour on Saturday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the bottom of the harbour, near the Oceanex terminal and Harbour Drive, shortly before 9:00 a.m. after receiving reports of a person in the water. Fast rescue craft from several vessels and from the Canadian Coast Guard were also summoned.
Once located and removed from the water, the deceased individual was taken by boat to the offshore supply vessel Atlantic Heron, onto which paramedics with Eastern Health and officers with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) were seen boarding.
The RNC is investigating the incident, to determine the identity of the individual and cause of death.
NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.Post Views: 1,263
Titan sub recovery company details moment debris was discoveredBy Web Team — 3 days ago
The company that recovered the wreckage of the Titan submersible held a press conference this afternoon, marking the end of its search efforts.
Pelagic Research Services served as the primary company, to attempt to rescue the Titan submersible. Today, CEO Edward Cassano gave a timeline of events, as the teams conducted 24 hour ROV operations, from June 22nd, to June 27th.
It was just over one week ago now, that the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed all passengers aboard the missing Titan submersible died, following a catastrophic implosion of the vessel. Pieces of the wreckage were offloaded in St. John's Harbour on Wednesday of this week.
Funding for new trail on the Northern PeninsulaBy Web Team — 31 mins ago
A new trail network is coming to the Great Northern Peninsula. The new Icebreg Trail Network will soon have seven different paths from L’Anse aux Meadows to St. Lunaire-Griquet.
Last week, ACOA announced they will be contributing over $243,000 towards the project through their Innovative Community Fund.
This project will provide long-term benefits for the region, enticing visitors and tourists to stay longer and
strengthening the local tourism industry.