Three people temporarily displaced after their home flooded

By Marykate O'Neill
Published on July 3, 2023 at 8:51 am

Three people in Sally’s Cove have been temporarily displaced after their home was flooded due to heavy rain and a partially blocked culvert. Power was also disconnected for safety reasons. Canadian Red Cross volunteers arranged emergency lodging, meals, transportation and other support for a woman, her adult daughter and granddaughter. The incident happened around 3:00 P.M. on July. 1.

