Three people temporarily displaced after their home flooded

The company that recovered the wreckage of the Titan submersible held a press conference this afternoon, marking the end of its search efforts.

Pelagic Research Services served as the primary company, to attempt to rescue the Titan submersible. Today, CEO Edward Cassano gave a timeline of events, as the teams conducted 24 hour ROV operations, from June 22nd, to June 27th.

It was just over one week ago now, that the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed all passengers aboard the missing Titan submersible died, following a catastrophic implosion of the vessel. Pieces of the wreckage were offloaded in St. John’s Harbour on Wednesday of this week.