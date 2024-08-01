Three people charged with murder following targeted attack in St. John’s

Murder charges were laid this morning against three of the four people arrested after yesterday’s homicide in downtown St. John’s.

36-year-old Veronica Whalen in Provincial Court Aug 1, 2024

50-year-old Jason Robert Wells, 41-year-old Bradley Edward Morrell, and 36-year-old Veronica Whalen all appeared before a judge early this morning.

They are answering to second-degree murder charges for the death of 31-year-old Dylan Jordan.

Four people were taken into custody on Wednesday after a brief stand-off with police.

Two men and two women were arrested, but one of the woman has since been released from custody.

The RNC is asking for your help in the investigation. Anyone with video footage in the area is asked to contact police.

All three of the accused are due back in court on August 20.