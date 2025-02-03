Three motorists arrested for impaired operation by RCMP

Three motorists, one in Marystown, one in Bonavista and one in Deer Lake, were arrested for impaired driving this past weekend.

On Feb. 1, shortly before 2:00 a.m., Burin Peninsula RCMP received a report of a suspected impaired driver at a commercial property in Marystown. Police attended the area, located the described vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, a 25-year-old man, showed signs of alcohol impairment, resisted arrest and threatened a police officer. At the detachment, the man provided breath samples that were twice the legal limit.

Later in the day, shortly after 7:30 a.m., Bonavista RCMP responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash on Route 230 near Bonavista. Officers attended the scene and observed a vehicle resting on its roof on the roadway. The driver, a 37-year-old man, failed to remain at the scene of the collision and departed prior to police arrival. He was located a short time later at a residence, showed signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested. At the detachment, the man provided breath samples that were more than one and a half times the legal limit.

The next day, on Feb. 2, shortly before 1:00 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Commerce Street in Deer Lake. The driver, a 59-year-old man, showed signs of alcohol impairment, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. At the detachment, the man provided breath samples that were more than twice the legal limit.

All three drivers are set to appear in court at later dates to answer to charges of impaired operation. One driver faces additional charges of resisting arrest and uttering threats. Another motorist was ticketed for failing to remain at the scene of a crash. The three drivers also received licence suspensions and their vehicles were seized and impounded.