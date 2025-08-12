Three Island Pond evacuates, Kingston fire continues to burn at alarming rate causing significant loss

The Kingston fire has once again grown significantly overnight. Today, the province confirmed there were significant losses to homes in the Ochre Pit Cove and Western Bay areas. This devastation continues as the province works to allocate resources to cover three out-of-control wildfires. NTV’s Bailey Howard reports from Paradise as people evacuate from Three Island Pond.
