Three Island Pond evacuates, Kingston fire continues to burn at alarming rate causing significant loss

The Town of Paradise has issued an immediate evacuation order. The following areas need to evacuate immediately:

Paradise residents – ALL properties adjacent to Three Island Pond, including Three Island Pond Road to the intersection of Buckingham Drive, Ellington Close, Angels Road, Hansen Place, Vanellen Place, Dawes Road, Balsamwood Road, Stokes Road and Shalloway Place.

Impacted residents are advised to travel NORTH to Route 60 (Topsail Road), as Peacekeeper’s Way will be CLOSED between Mineral’s Road and the Trans-Canada Highway. Residents that are NOT impacted are requested to avoid the area to minimize traffic congestion.