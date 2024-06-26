Three decades after the federal government imposed a Northern cod moratorium, Ottawa approves its return with small increase

The federal government has announced the historic return of the commercial Northern cod fishery in Newfoundland and Labrador.
This morning, federal fisheries minister Diane Lebouthillier confirmed the end of the Northern cod moratorium off the north and east coasts of Newfoundland and Labrador. This historic decision re-establishes a commercial Northern cod fishery in NAFO Divisions 2J3KL with a Canadian Total Allowable Catch (TAC) of 18,000 tonnes for the 2024 season.
The inshore fleet sector will receive approximately eighty-four percent of the TAC, with 20 per cent of this inshore sector allocation provided to 2J-based harvesters and six percent of the TAC is allocated to the Canadian offshore fleet.
“Ending the Northern cod moratorium is a historic milestone for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. It’s through working together that we have reached this moment. We will cautiously but optimistically build back this fishery with the prime beneficiaries being coastal and Indigenous communities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador,” says Lebouthillier. “As a government, we remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering sustainable and economically prosperous fisheries that honour our shared resources for generations to come.”
The reopening will generate significant economic benefits for Newfoundland and Labrador’s economy while supporting good paying jobs in the commercial fishery and the processing industry. It also follows last week’s announcement of the Recreational Groundfish Fishery which was a roll-over from 2023. The 2024 Newfoundland and Labrador Recreational Groundfish Fishery will be open this season for 39 days. It will be open every Saturday, Sunday and Monday from June 29, 2024, up to and including September 2, 2024, and for nine days from Saturday, September 21 to Sunday, September 29, 2024.
“Northern Cod has a bright future in Newfoundland and Labrador. Our fishers have waited a long time for the return of a commercial cod fishery, and they are ready to meet the moment,” says Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development. “Our processors are ready to deliver our province’s best product to markets at home, and abroad. Cod has been a part of our history, and it will be a part of our future.”
The shutdown of the Northern Cod fishery more than 30 years ago altered our province. The closure ended almost 500 years of fishing, putting about 30,000 people out of work. Fish plants closed, boats remained docked, and hundreds of coastal communities that had depended on the fishery for generations watched in despair.
“ I remember the day we got the news announcing the collapse of the Northern Cod. I remember the overall atmosphere felt across our great province and the devastation it left,” says Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista – Burin – Trinity. “Today is a great day; this fishery is coming back with the hopes of sustaining this industry and our future generations for decades to come, and I couldn’t be happier for the prospects this brings.”
Labrador Federal MP Yvonne Jones calls it an historic day for the province.
“Labrador has always had a prominent place in the Northern Cod fishery. It has sustained generations of our people and helped build strong coastal communities,” she says. “The reopening of the commercial cod fishery is a bright day for our inshore, offshore and indigenous fishers of Labrador. I look forward to the sustainability the of this powerful coastal fishery for all our people.”
