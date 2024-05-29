Three candidates running for FFAW president

Three candidates are running to be the next president of the FFAW. The fisheries union has released the full list of candidates running for 16 board seats.

PRESIDENT

1. Dave Callahan

2. Abe Solberg

3. Dwan Street

SECRETARY-TREASURER

Jason Spingle (acclaimed)

IRO SECTOR (7 SEATS):

VICE PRESIDENT, INDUSTRIAL RETAIL OFFSHORE

1. Brenda King (Icewater)

2. Doretta Strickland (OCI Triton)

BOARD MEMBER, FISH PLANT WORKER FROM CAPE FREELS SOUTH TO CAPE PINE

1. Patsy Chaulk (Beothic Fish Processors Ltd.)

2. Sheila Howell (Beothic Fish Processors Ltd.)

BOARD MEMBER, FISH PLANT WORKER FROM CAPE PINE WEST TO COX’S COVE

No nominees received. Nomination period extended for 30 days, closing on Friday, June 21, 2024.

BOARD MEMBER, FISH PLANT WORKER FROM LABRADOR, THE NORTHERN PENINSULA, AND NORTHEAST COAST FROM JACKSON’S ARM TO CAPE FREELS NORTH

No nominees received. Nomination period extended for 30 days, closing on Friday, June 21, 2024.

BOARD MEMBER, NON-FISHING

1. Darren Melindy (Cahill)

2. Sheldon Squibb (Harbour Grace Cold Storage)

BOARD MEMBER, AT-SEA OFFSHORE

Stephen Buffet (Altera) (acclaimed)

BOARD MEMBER, WOMEN’S POSITION

Flora Mills (Notre Dame Seafoods) (acclaimed)

INSHORE SECTOR (7 SEATS)

VICE PRESIDENT, INSHORE

1. Anthony Doyle

2. Lloyd Gaslard

3. Trevor Jones

4. Jason Sullivan

5. Glen Winslow

BOARD MEMBER, AVALON, SWIFT CURRENT TO SUNNYSIDE

1. Ivan Lear

2. Alvin Petten

3. Henry Thorne

BOARD MEMBER, NORTHEAST COAST, SOUTHPORT TO JACKSON’S ARM

1. Glen Newbury

2. Eldred Woodford

BOARD MEMBER, NORTHERN PENINSULA AND LABRADOR, HARBOUR DEEP TO NORRIS ARM PLUS LABRADOR

No nominees received. Nomination period extended for 30 days, closing on Friday, June 21, 2024.

BOARD MEMBER, WEST AND SOUTHWEST COASTS, WOODY POINT TO MONKSTOWN

Kevin Hardy (acclaimed)

BOARD MEMBER, WOMEN’S POSITION*

1. Nancy Bowers

2. Linda Woodford

(No mailed ballots; to be voted on the Convention floor)

BOARD MEMBER, CREW POSITION

Lee Melindy (acclaimed)

VOTING INFORMATION

THIRD-PARTY AUDITED

FFAW Elections are conducted per the Union’s Constitution. Executive Board elections are conducted by mailed secret ballot*. Returned ballots are mailed directly to a third-party auditor, Quinlan, Boland & Barrett, in St. John’s. All ballots are kept by this firm until the date they are counted by the Elections Committee, in the presence of a representative from Quinlan, Boland & Barrett, as well as scrutineers of the candidates.

NOMINATION PERIOD CLOSED

The nomination period closed on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Nominations were reviewed by the Elections Committee on Monday, May 27, 2024. The nomination period has been automatically extended for 30 days for seats where no nominations were received, and if multiple nominations are received during this period, voting will take placing separately for these seats.

MAILED BALLOTS

Ballots with pre-stamped return envelops will be mailed to all members no later than June 18, 2024. All ballots must be received to the return address in the provided envelopes no later than July 19, 2024.

RESULTS BY JULY 25TH

Ballots will be tallied on July 24, 2024, and results are announced within 24 hours. 2024-2027 Executive Board members will be installed on November 19, 2024, at the 14th Constitutional Convention.