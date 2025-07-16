Three arrested following break and enter in downtown St. John’s

On Tuesday evening, the RNC responded to a break and enter in progress at a residence in the downtown area of St. John’s.

The three male suspects fled the area on foot, prompting a police search.

Officers located and arrested the three suspects who were several streets away from the scene.

A 37-year-old male was charged with break and enter and uttering threats. An 18-year-old male was charged with break and enter, and disguise with intent. A male youth was charged with break and enter, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a prohibited weapon.