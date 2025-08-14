News

Three arrested after Happy Valley-Goose Bay traffic stop results in cocaine seizure

Posted: August 14, 2025 9:23 am
By Kyle Brookings

The RCMP arrested three individuals on August 11 in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, after a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of drugs, cash and other paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking
.
Three occupants of the vehicle — two males and one female — were arrested.  The male driver was released on conditions and will appear in court at a later date to face charges in an unrelated drug trafficking investigation. The female and the other male occupant of the vehicle were released from custody.
The investigation is ongoing, with a number of charges  anticipated.
