Three arrested after break and enter and theft in Natuashish

The RCMP have arrested three individuals in relation to a break and enter and theft in Natuashish.

On Monday, RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence where several stolen items were recovered and three individuals were arrested.

On Sunday morning, police received a report of a residential break in that occurred earlier that morning where a television and laptop were stolen. On the same day, a woman was walking and was approached by two masked individuals who accosted her and stole her backpack.

The three accused appeared in court on Tuesday. The investigation is continuing.