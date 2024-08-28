News

Three arrested after break and enter and theft in Natuashish

Posted: August 28, 2024 8:47 am
By Web Team

SHARE


The RCMP have arrested three individuals in relation to a break and enter and theft in Natuashish.

On Monday, RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence where several stolen items were recovered and three individuals were arrested.

On Sunday morning, police received a report of a residential break in that occurred earlier that morning where a television and laptop were stolen. On the same day, a woman was walking and was approached by two masked individuals who accosted her and stole her backpack.

The three accused appeared in court on Tuesday. The investigation is continuing.

Post Views: 48

Scroll to top