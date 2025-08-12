Thousands under evacuation alert as wildfires burn

A new wildfire is burning in Spaniard’s Bay, significant losses have been reported in other parts of CBN. And now, nearly 20,000 people are on evacuation alert tonight, as the province continues to fight out-of-control wildfires on the Avalon. Joining us from Galway is NTV’s Ben Cleary.
Premier promises compensation for volunteer firefightersBy Web Team — August 12, 2025
Premier John Hogan promised compensation Tuesday for volunteer firefighters battling the wildfires.
Evacuation order issued for Three Island Pond in ParadiseBy Michael Connors — August 12, 2025
The Town of Paradise has issued an immediate evacuation order. The following areas need to evacuate immediately:
Paradise residents – ALL properties adjacent to Three Island Pond, including Three Island Pond Road to the intersection of Buckingham Drive, Ellington Close, Angels Road, Hansen Place, Vanellen Place, Dawes Road, Balsamwood Road, Stokes Road and Shalloway Place.
Impacted residents are advised to travel NORTH to Route 60 (Topsail Road), as Peacekeeper's Way will be CLOSED between Mineral's Road and the Trans-Canada Highway. Residents that are NOT impacted are requested to avoid the area to minimize traffic congestion.
Evacuation alerts for Galway and Southlands, while 'significant losses' reported as wildfire spreads to Ochre Pit Cove and Western BayBy Michael Connors — August 12, 2025Evacuation alerts have been expanded to Galway and Southlands after the Paddy's Pond fire spread farther south, Premier John Hogan announced Tuesday. The news comes along with word of "significant losses" as the Conception Bay North fire has spread into Ochre Pit Cove and Western Bay, but there are still no numbers on the extent of property lossesResidents in Galway and Southlands are asked to prepare to evacuate if necessary. After the evacuation alerts issued for parts of C.B.S. and Paradise Monday night, that brings the total number of people affected to about 18,000-20,000.Public Safety Minister John Haggie says if an evacuation of these region is necessary, they will be done in a phased approach with areas closer to the fire evacuated first.