News

Thousands under evacuation alert as wildfires burn

Posted: August 12, 2025 8:04 pm
By Web Team

A new wildfire is burning in Spaniard’s Bay, significant losses have been reported in other parts of CBN. And now, nearly 20,000 people are on evacuation alert tonight, as the province continues to fight out-of-control wildfires on the Avalon. Joining us from Galway is NTV’s Ben Cleary.

