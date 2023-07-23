News

Thousands turn out for annual St. John’s Pride Parade

By Marykate O'Neill
Published on July 23, 2023 at 6:58 pm

The largest Pride event in the province went ahead in St. John’s on Sunday. Thousands turned out for the annual Pride Parade. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill reports.

About the Author
Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
