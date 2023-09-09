Thousands of cruise ship passengers visit St. John’s this weekend as Holland America Line celebrates 150th anniversary

Today the sun was out and the tourists were in.

The tourism season continues in the capital city with three cruise ships visits this weekend.

On Saturday, Holland America Line’s Zaandam ship visited the port with more than 1300 passengers and more than 500 crew members in tow. It was the Zaandam’s second visit this season. Its sister ship also visited this summer. In total Holland America Line brought close to 5000 guests to the city this year.

This year marks the 150th Anniversary of Holland America Line which was celebrated by members of city council along with the ship’s crew and passengers on Saturday afternoon.

Another ship will be making its inaugural port of call in the city on Sunday and there are more set to visit this week. There’s also the potential for some unscheduled ships to stop by if the upcoming storm diverts their path.

