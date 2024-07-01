Unknown Soldier, who died in France in First World War, will be laid to rest in final resting place at National War Memorial

Over a century ago, a Newfoundlander left home and died on a battlefield in Northern France. He was one of many who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the First World War. This morning, to mark the 100th anniversary of our National War Memorial, The Unknown Soldier will be laid to rest, forever, at home.
Thousands will line the streets of downtown St. John’s on this rainy morning. Historic monuments adorning the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s have been restored to their full glory this week ahead of today’s ceremonies.
More than 1,700 soldiers from Newfoundland and Labrador died in war – from a small Dominion that numbered just over 240,000.
An official handover ceremony was held in in Beaumont-Hamel, the site of a devastating chapter of Newfoundland history, when hundreds of young men were killed and injured in mere minutes. On May 25, reservists with the Royal Newfoundland Regiment took the unknown soldier into their care at Beaumont-Hamel, and transported him from France back to St. John’s.
The repatriation of the unknown soldier’s remains is a historical day for this province as it recognizes the collective contribution and sacrifice of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who served, fought, and died in all branches of the military and respective support services. The unknown soldier may have hailed from any of the many communities whose residents fought bravely and lost their lives in conflict.
Today also marks the 100th anniversary of the unveiling and dedication of the National War Memorial. At this morning’s ceremony, the remains of our unknown First World War soldier, which was repatriated from Northern France, will be entombed on the plateau of the National War Memorial in St. John’s, to represent all those Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who lost their lives in conflict, especially those with no known graves.
The Unknown Soldier
During the First World War, Newfoundland was a self-governing realm of the British Empire with Dominion status. Newfoundland joined the Canadian federation in 1949. The province’s official name was changed to Newfoundland and Labrador in 2001.
Approximately 12,000 Newfoundlanders and Labradorians enlisted to serve during the First World War. More than 1,700 tragically lost their lives, and more than 800 of those have no known grave.
The majority of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians served in British military services and respective support units: Navy, Army, Airforce, Mercantile Marine, Forestry Companies, Volunteer Aid Detachments, and Nursing Services, both overseas and on the home front. A significant number also served in the allied services of Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.
The remains of an unknown Newfoundland soldier represents the collective contribution and sacrifice of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who served fought and died in all branches of the miltary and respective support services, and who have no known graves. This includes Navy, Army, Merchantile/Merchant Marine, Forestry Companies/Units, Church Lads Brigade, (Royal) Newfoundland Constabulary, Voluntary Aid Detachment, Nursing Services, Fishermen (Coast Watchers/Spotters), and related overseas/home front support services, and their loved ones.