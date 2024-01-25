The work week ends dry and cold across the Province

The weather across the Province will generally be quiet for the next 4 to 5 days. The notable weather will be a couple of cold shots and some west coast flurries. The cold shots come in tonight and Friday and again Sunday night and Monday. The next chance of meaningful rain, ice or snow will be next week’s Tuesday/Wednesday time frame.
Thursday Night
- Snow ends in eastern Newfoundland after 2 to 5 cm.
- Temperatures fall to near -10° in eastern Newfoundland and -15° or so elsewhere.
- Wind chills into the minus 20s
- Mostly clear in Labrador, lows of -20 to 25
Friday
- Increasing cloud on the Island; highs near -5°. Winds light from west as high as 20 km/h
- Mostly sunny in Labrador, with highs near -10° for many, except as low as -17 on the North Coast
Saturday
- Mostly sunny on the Island with highs near -3°
- A few flurries in Labrador, with highs near -7°
Sunday
- A few flurries late in the day on the Island, highs near 0°
- Mostly sunny in Labrador, with highs near -20°
Monday
- A cold shot of arctic air moves from Labrador and onto the Island. Highs will be near -10° across Newfoundland.
- Sunny on the Island, with a chance of snow or flurries late in the day on the Avalon
- Sunny in Labrador with highs near -20°
Tuesday
- Watching an offshore low that *may* bring snow, ice or rain to parts of eastern and central Newfoundland
- The track of this is not yet known, so getting into specifics is tough at this point
- Temperatures will hang between 0° and -5°.
- Sun and cloud in the Big Land with highs in the minus teens