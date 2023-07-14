The Weekend Forecast

The weather across the Province this weekend looks fairly quiet. Meaning we will not see a lot in the way of major weather. However, there are some things I can highlight that may help you plan your days a little bit…
- Southern areas of the Island will see fog and drizzle due to onshore winds. This includes the South Coast, Burin Peninsula, and parts of the Avalon. Temperatures here will be in the middle to upper teens.
- Much of central, western, eastern, and the GNP will see sun and cloud this weekend, with temperatures into the mid-20s. Parts of Central and Western will see highs into the upper 20s; for those areas, HEAT WARNINGS are in effect.
- Both Saturday and Sunday will be similar
- Next week doesn’t see much change until Wednesday on the Island.
- Highs will be in the middle and upper 20s for most of Labrador. Some areas will be closer to 30. A HEAT WARNING is also in effect for the Big Land.
- Labrador will see sun and clouds this weekend, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. There is a good chance of storms along and near the coast on Saturday and a more widespread chance for Sunday.
FOR YOUR LATEST FORECAST AND INTERACTIVE RADAR, BE SURE TO VISIT OUR WEATHER PAGE!