The weekend forecast: Some sun, some rain and lots of warmth

This weekend will be downright summer-like across the Province with temperatures in the teens and 20s, some humidity, passing showers at times and even some rain. The rain will fall late Saturday into Sunday morning, while showers will be found both before and after the rain.
The showers will primarily be found Saturday on the West and Southwest Coast and for central and eastern areas Sunday. There may even be some scattered thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon.
Temperature-wise we are looking at lower to middle 20s Saturday, with some areas getting into the upper 20s on the Island. At the same time, Labrador will see teens and 20s.
Sunday will be similar, although it will be a tad cooler, however it may feel more humid with the rain Saturdya night and the rain showers Sunday. Labrador will again see quiet weather Sunday.
Looking ahead to next week, the weather looks to start on a quiet note as well.
Have a great weekend!