The weather turns more active as the weekend nears

The messy weather from today and tonight on the Island will turn into wet weather Thursday into Saturday. That time frame will also see a significant surge in temperatures, with upper single digits and lower teens possible for much of the time frame. The heaviest rain will move in Friday and continue into Saturday before easing later Saturday and eventually ending by Sunday.
Labrador will see a quiet night and Thursday, before more rain and snow move in Friday and continue into the weekend. The coast and southeast will snow Friday changing to rain, while areas of the west will see snow or a rain/snow mix.
