The warmup continues today across N.L.

Thursday will see a few early showers in eastern Labrador and on the Avalon, otherwise, it’s a mix of sun and cloud across most of the Province. Temperatures recover nicely after the chilly start for some locations on the Island and reach the mid-teens to lower 20s across the board. The warmest air will be found over the western parts of the Big Land.
Friday will see even warmer temps on the Island and Saturday will be similar. Widespread highs in the upper teens to lower 20s are likely and I suspect some records will be broken.
Sunday into Monday may see the remnants of Tropical Storm Phillippe working into the region. At this point, impacts to NL look to be mainly rain, while our Maritime neighbors will see more significant amounts of rain, wind, and high waves. This forecast will evolve and get clearer over the next couple of days.