The streak is over! St. John’s has its first 20° day of the year!

After the chilly start this morning, temperatures turned around very nicely this afternoon. Temperatures to begin the day were as low as -4 in Badger, and to end it, some areas of the Island have reached near 30° and some spots in Labrador have exceeded that mark today.
St. John’s had a cool start as well, under some cloud cover, but things turned around nicely this afternoon. So nice, in fact, that the Airport soared all the way into the lower 20s! Today’s high of 20.3° at St. John’s goes down in the book as the first 20° day of 2023. The last time we hit 20° or more was the end of October.
And because of today’s high over 20°, we are no longer in the running for the latest first 20° on record, which belongs to 1943. It took until July 3rd of that year!
The weather for the next 3 or 4 days looks great across the Island, with lots of sunshine and summer-like temps. In fact, a few parts of Central will crack 30° between Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Some cooler air and rain look to move in for Sunday.
Wednesday was also a hot one for many parts of Labrador, with several locations seeing readings over 30°. Mary’s Harbour set a new record for the day, breaking the old record of 29.4° set in 2002.
The weather in Labrador will remain warm in the west tomorrow and Friday before a bit of a cool-down comes in for the weekend. On the coast, tomorrow looks much cooler than today, with onshore winds setting up shop.
You can see the longer-range trend in the latest 5 day.