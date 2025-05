The Visitor Information Centre in St. John’s opens for the season today.

From May 5 to June 20 the centre will operate Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. From June 21 to October 10 it will be open seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Staff are also available to offer assistance by email and telephone.