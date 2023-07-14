The Show Can’t Go On – Three ‘Come From Away’ Performances Cancelled

It is one of the most anticipated theatrical productions in this province’s history.

Exactly 37 sold-out shows this summer in Gander as the Newfoundland and Labrador delivers its own version of the award-winning production, Come From Away,. but unfortunately not all those performances are going ahead.

Producer Michael Rubinoff says an unconfirmed illness has swept through the cast, forcing the cancellation of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday shows this week.

It is anticipated more shows will be added to accommodate ticket-buyers impacted. NTV’s Colleen Lewis will have more on this story tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour.