The Royal Canadian Navy’s HMCS William Hall departs from St. John’s Harbour following cold-weather trials training

The Royal Canadian Navy’s newest Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessel departed from Halifax on February 12th for its first set of sea trials, making their first stop in Boston, and then to St. John’s Harbour. The ship had been docked in St. John’s since last Friday, and departed earlier today.

HMCS William Hall is now sailing near the coast of Labrador to continue their cold water training before the ship embarks on its first ever mission.

NTV’s Becky Daley took a tour onboard the ship today and will have a full package on this tomorrow during the NTV Evening Newshour.