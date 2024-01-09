The next low brings snow, rain and wind Wednesday night into Thursday

The weather across the Province overnight and Wednesday will be chilly and uneventful. Lows across NL tonight will range from the minus teens and nearly -30 in Labrador and generally near -10 on the Island. Skies, almost across the board, will be mostly clear. The exception will be the West Coast, where flurries will be found. Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies for most, with highs near -6 on the Island and the minus teens in Labrador. Areas of western Labrador and southwestern Newfoundland will see snow arrive in the afternoon, ahead of our next area of low pressure.
The next low will arrive late Wednesday night, and with it will come snow, wind, and even a bit of rain. Out ahead of this low, Environment Canada has issued weather alerts that go into effect late Wednesday and will continue in some areas through Thursday. On the Island, we are looking at Wind Warnings for the West Coast and Southwest / South Coast. Wind gusts will vary, but generally, along the South Coast, winds will gust as high as 120 km/h, the Wrekchosue will gust as high as 150 km/h, and much of the West Coast will see gusts as high as 100 km/h. The exception is areas of the West Coast prone to strong southeasterlies, where gusts will peak at 140 km/h.
A Blowing Snow Advisory is also in effect for parts of the South and Southwest coast fro Wednesday night. Snowfall along the coast will generally be as much as 10 cm, however inland locations will see more. This will make travel difficult on Wednesday night and early Thursday when combined with the wind.
Labrador will also snow from this system, and a Snowfall Warning is in effect for Churchill Falls and Labrador City/Wabush. This area will see as much as 25 cm of snow by late Thursday evening. Red Bay to L’anse-au-Clair is also under a Special Weather Statement for snowfall as high as 15 cm on the coast and 30 cm inland. This will be combined with winds gusts to 80 km/h Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
Keep in mind that the lack of warnings doesn’t mean a lack of weather. Much of the Province will see snow tomorrow night into Thursday, but by in large most areas will not significant amounts of it. On the Avalon, for instance, amounts will be less than 5 cm. Farther west it will be less than 10 cm. The snowfall map below should give you a good idea of what to expect.
This will be the first of two lows to move through this week. The second one arrives Sunday, and that will bring more snow to Labrador and messier weather to the island. The 5-day forecast for your area will reflect this well, and you can find that in the NTV Weather Center!