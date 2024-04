The Loop at Bannerman Park in St. John’s will close for the season on Sunday.

This past season has been the most successful season to date for The Loop, it was in operation for over 100 days. The Loop is an outdoor ice-skating trail located in Bannerman Park and opens for the season when temperatures are consistently low enough to make and maintain the ice surface.

When temperatures consistently rise and ice can no longer be safely maintained The Loop will close for the season.