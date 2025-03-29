The Killers to perform at the Churchill Park Music Festival

The Killers will perform as part of the Churchill Park Music Festival in St. John’s on July 29.

The Killers are a Las Vegas-based four-piece that formed in 2002, featuring singer/keyboardist Brandon Flowers, drummer Ronnie Vannucci, guitarist Dave Keuning and bassist Mark Stoermer. The band has received multiple Grammy nominations, American Music Award nominations, MTV Video Music Awards, NME Awards and more.

Special guests are The Beaches and Matt Mays.

The general on-sale begins on April 2 at noon and is available online at ChurchillParkMusicFestival.com.