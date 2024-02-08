The FFAW to host demonstration in Corner Brook today

FFAW-Unifor will be holding a demonstration today at 1:00 p.m. outside of the DFO Building located at 1 Regent Square in Corner Brook.

The union says the demonstration is meant to call attention to the mismanagement of fisheries. It will also protest the recent decision by Federal Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier to allocate over half of the newly commercialized Unit 1 Redfish fishery to corporate offshore draggers, instead of inshore owner-operator vessels.

Lebouthillier has failed in her capacity as Minister to make decisions based on her mandate and the federal Fisheries Act, the FFAW alleges.

By allowing dragger vessels the FFAW is also raising conservation concerns.