The Canada Games get started today.

The games bring together over 5,000 athletes, managers, and coaches across 19 different sports. It is the largest multi-sport event in the country.

To accommodate the games, there will be several road closures.

On Saturday, August 9, from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., there will be several closures for the Canada Games Opening Ceremony.

New Gower Street from Waldegrave Street/Barter’s Hill to Duckworth Street, Queen’s Road from City Hall Parking Garage to Long’s Hill, Adelaide Street from Water Street to New Gower Street, Water Street eastbound form Waldegrave Street to Adelaide Street, Queen Street, George Street from Queen Street to Adelaide Street, Duckworth Street from westbound diverted to Church Hill, and Water Street from Adelaide Street to Prescott Street, will be closed.

Vehicles parked on New Gower Street from Waldegrave Street/Barter’s Hill to Duckworth Street, Adelaide Street, Queen Street, and George Street from Queen Street to Adelaide Street will be ticketed and/or towed from 12 to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The City Hall parking garage will not be available for public parking. Motorists can use on-street parking or privately owned paid parking garages and lots.