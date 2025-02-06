Tender Issued for New School in Cartwright

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has issued a tender for the construction of the new K-12 school in Cartwright.

The tender for the construction of the new school involves a single contract with three phases construction of a new K-12 school with housing for teachers, community library, pre-kindergarten space and gym. That will be followed by the abatement and demolition of the existing school, and the development of a new parking lot and sports field in the area of the old school.

The new school will replace the existing Henry Gordon Academy, which opened in 1969.