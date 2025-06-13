Ten RNC officers recognized by MADD Canada

Ten Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers were acknowledged today for removing impaired drivers from our roadways.

MADD Canada hosted the annual Team Nick Coates Awards recognizing police officers for their efforts to detect and apprehend impaired drivers. The award is named in honour of Nick Coates, who was killed by an impaired driver in August of 2013.

Officers who have taken a minimum of 12 impaired drivers off the roads during the previous year receive the Gold Award. Officers who have taken at least eight impaired drivers off the road during the previous year receive the Silver Award.

The RNC congratulates the following officers for their dedication to increasing safety in our communities:

Gold

Cst. Neil Gibbons, 12 arrests

Cst. Kyle Morrissey, 12 arrests

Cst. Michael Burton, 14 arrests

Cst. Geoff Heffernan, 15 arrests

Cst. Aaron T. White, 19 arrests

Silver

Cst. Evan Bennett, eight arrests

Cst. Michael Carter, eight arrests

Cst. Deirdre Halliday, nine arrests

Cst. Michael Shea, nine arrests

Cst. Shane McClafferty, 11 arrests



Cst. Aaron T. White was additionally recognized as a Top Performer.

In 2024, there were over 2,800 calls for service related to impaired driving which resulted in almost 700 associated police interventions in RNC jurisdictions alone.