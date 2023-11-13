Temporary Parking Restrictions in Place at Confederation Building Tomorrow

There will be parking restrictions in place on Tuesday at the Confederation Building to accommodate the installation of Newfoundland and Labrador’s next Lieutenant Governor, Joan Marie Aylward.

Parking in front of and behind East Block at 100 Prince Philip Drive will only be available to invited guests, MHAs and other vehicles with parking permits for those areas.

The northeast overflow parking lot will also have restricted areas. Entrances to the building will remain accessible to pedestrian traffic as normal.

Parking restrictions will be in place from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Signs will be in place as a reminder.