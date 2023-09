The eastbound ramp leading from Topsail Road (Route 60) to the Outer Ring Road (Route 1) will be closed this Saturday, September 9, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The closure is necessary for paving operations and a detour will be put in place. Motorists will be required to use an alternate route and should plan for some traffic delays.

Details on highway construction projects are available on https://511nl.ca/ and the NL 511 smartphone app.