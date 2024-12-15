Temporary Lane reduction and closure on Trans-Canada Highway between Riverside Drive and Marble Mountain interchanges

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is advising motorists on the west coast of traffic impacts on the TCH between the Riverside Drive and Marble Mountain interchanges next week.



Between Monday and Tuesday, one of the eastbound lanes of the TCH in the area will be closed and motorists should anticipate traffic slowdowns and delays. On Wednesday morning, Dec. 18, all lanes of the highway will be closed for a short period of time and motorists should plan for this delay. An update will be provided on Tuesday, Dec. 17, regarding the timing of the closure on Wednesday.



The temporary lane reduction and closure are necessary to facilitate highway maintenance work in the area. Speed reductions will be in place and motorists are advised to please exercise caution in the area, be vigilant and slow their speeds.

