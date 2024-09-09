News

Temporary Closure of St. Lewis Community Clinic

Posted: September 9, 2024 3:43 pm
By Web Team

NL Health Services advises the public that emergency and primary health care services at the St. Lewis Community Clinic will temporarily be provided by the Mary’s Harbour Clinic from: 

Monday, September 9 at 5:00 p.m. until Tuesday, September 10 at 12:00 p.m.

In case of emergency: Patients with a medical emergency should call (709) 921-6228 or proceed to the Mary’s Harbour Clinic. Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. If you are unsure if you should go to the clinic, please call the 811 HealthLine. 

Other information: 

811 HealthLine is available 24/7 to provide: 

  • medical advice (including virtual nurse practitioner appointments); 
  • health information; and 
  • support in a mental health crisis. 

For more information, please visit: https://www.811healthline.ca/ 

