Temporary Closure of St. Lewis Community Clinic 

NL Health Services advises the public that, due to human resources challenges, emergency and primary health-care services at the St. Lewis Community Clinic will temporarily be provided by the Port Hope Simpson Clinic from: Saturday, July 27 at 8:00 a.m. to Monday, July 29 at 12:00 p.m.

In case of emergency: Patients with a medical emergency should call 709-960-0777. If you are in need of an ambulance, please call 911.

Other information:

811 HealthLine is available 24/7 to provide:

medical advice (including virtual nurse practitioner appointments);

health information; and

support in a mental health crisis.

For more information, please visit: https://www.811healthline.ca/

For the most up-to-date information on temporary service closures throughout the province, please visit: https://nlhealthservices.ca/find-health-care/updates/.