Temporary Closure of Port Hope Simpson Community Clinic

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is advising the public of an update to the availability of services at the Port Hope Simpson Community Clinic.

Beginning today at 8:30 a.m. until Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. and

Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until Thursday 8:30 a.m., emergency and primary health care services at the Port Hope Simpson Community Clinic will continue to be temporarily provided by the Mary’s Harbour Community Clinic.

Patients with a medical emergency should call (709) 921-6228 or proceed to the Mary’s Harbour Community Clinic.