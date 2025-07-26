Temporary closure of Outer Ring Road and Bennett’s Road 

The Outer Ring Road from Portugal Cove Road to Thorburn Road (westbound lane only) and Bennett’s Road (Route 50-25) will be closed on Sunday, July 27, from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The closure is necessary to accommodate the St. John’s Triathlon route taking place on these highway sections. Digital display signs and traffic barriers will be placed along both highway sections to give advance notice of the closure.

Updates on the road closure and reopening will be available at: nl511.ca and the 511 smartphone app.